‘They are interested in NRO-II’: Imran Khan slams govt as terror incidents rise

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday criticised the Shehbaz Sharif-led government for “failing” to counter terrorism while focusing on “preserving” the benefits taken under NRO-II.



The statement from the former prime minister came as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — ruled by PTI — witnessed a sudden rise in terror incidents following the end of the ceasefire by the banned TTP last month.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had also warned of direct action if the cross-border terror activities continue from the militants based in Afghanistan.

He also mentioned the shelling by Afghan forces on civil areas in Chaman last week, saying “they have also failed to deal with attacks from the international Pak-Afghan border by security forces of a 'friendly' Afghan government.”

The PTI chairman said that apart from running the economy to the ground, this imported government has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pakistan with incidents from Chaman to Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu.

“While our soldiers, police and local people are giving daily sacrifices with their lives, the worst part is that this increasing terrorist threat and attacks from across our Western border are finding no space in the discourse of this govt of a cabal of crooks,” the former prime minister said, in a series of tweets.

Imran Khan also termed snap elections as a solution to all the problems faced by the country both economic and political.

“All they are interested in is their NRO2 and its preservation. Therefore, despite the economy tanking, they are petrified of holding elections which is the only way to stabilise the economy through political stabilisation.”

Worsening law and order situation in KP

The law and order situation in KP has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.

According to a The News report, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said: “Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack.”

The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers.

At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP. Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks.

A dozen districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera came under attack in November.