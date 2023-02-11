Sheikh Rashid moves IHC for bail

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has approached the Islamabad High Court for post-arrest bail in a case regarding his allegation against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The development comes after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court rejected the bail of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The former interior minister said that the case registered against him was politically motivated.

He also said that the case was registered on a complaint by a third party. The petitioner stated: “I am in jail and now the police do not need me for any further investigation,” and requested the court to issue bail orders.