Multan court releases PTI, PMLN activists

MULTAN: Civil Judge Marzia Ali on Thursday discharged all arrested workers of PTI and PMLN, including NA-155 by-poll candidates, on poor FIR contents made by the police.

The court order says there is nothing on record to show that there was any intention to attack the election office. The political activists were not armed with any weapon except the allegation that supporters of two rival political parties accompanied their party leaders at the time of submission of nomination papers. The court rejected the investigation officer’s request for grant of physical remand, saying that all the accused were discharged from this case as there was no evidence available against them. The court ordered the release of all PMLN and PTI leaders and workers.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court ordered the police to delete terrorism sections from the FIR.

ATC Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir said this court was of the considered view that terrorism clauses could not be invoked in this case.