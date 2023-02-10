Non-disclosure of alleged daughter: Imran given time to submit additional documents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) larger bench adjourned the hearing on Thursday by accepting a miscellaneous application related to submission of additional documents in the disqualification case against former prime minister Imran Khan for not disclosing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers.

The three-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, adjourned the case till March 1, 2023.

Lawyers Salman Butt and Barrister Hasnain Ch, on behalf of petitioner Muhammad Sajid while Salman Akram Raja, on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and others appeared in the court here.

The court asked Salman Butt to share the copy of the application and documents with Salman Akram Raja. If the application is admissible, then the arguments will be heard on the merits. Salman Butt stated that the reply should be allowed to be filed on the merits of the case.

“Give arguments because one side says that Imran is a member [of the National Assembly], and others say he is not,” the court remarked.

Salman Butt said that on the last hearing, the court had asked for comments from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The IHC chief justice said that in the Faisal Vawda case, it took more than a year to get the answer. In the Faisal Vawda case, when the answer came, he was not a member of the National Assembly, remarked the court.

Salman Butt said that delaying tactics were being used in this case as well.

Salman Akram Raja read out the court orders of August 22 and November 24 and said, “I don’t know what the haste was about. Yes, the court, in its own decision, has called for arguments on the admissibility of the application.” He requested for time to submit the answer.

The lawyer for the applicant, Muhammad Sajid, opposed giving more time.

The IHC CJ said, “There is an allegation of concealment of information in the affidavit along with the nomination papers.” The lawyer for ECP said if the court would ask, certified copies of the records related to the case would be submitted. “If the petitioner’s lawyer challenges the Election Commission’s notification, we will submit a reply,” he stated.

The CJ said that arguments were necessary for the petition to be heard.

Salman Akram Raja said that he was not available from Feb 21 to 27; therefore, the hearing should be adjourned till the first week of March.

However, Salman Butt said hearing should be held on Feb 20.

The court ordered the ECP lawyer should submit the certified documents and also provide those to Imran Kha`n’s lawyer before the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till March 1.