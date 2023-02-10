Two ‘terrorists’ killed in Nowshera operation

NOWSHERA: Two alleged terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department following a raid on hideout in the jurisdiction of Mistri Banda Police Station in Nowshera district on Thursday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the CTD team raided a hideout in Misri Banda area to arrest the terrorists. Upon seeing the CTD and police, the terrorists hurled hand-grenades and opened fire on the law enforces, which was promptly returned.

Two terrorists of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) identified as Muhammad Zeeshan alias Usman and Salman alias Amarati were killed in the ensuing firing while two or three terrorists managed to flee the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

The slain terrorists were wanted to police of Mardan and Charsadda districts in a number cases of heinous nature, including acts of terrorism, attacks on police and law enforcers. The CTD and police later launched a search and strike operation to arrest the remaining terrorists.