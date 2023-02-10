Minister inspects affairs of Peshawar prison

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Prisons Shafiullah Khan on Thursday visited the Peshawar Central Prison and inspected administrative and operational matters.

During the visit, the caretaker minister was briefed about facilities being provided to inmates in the jail.

The minister was informed that a library had also been established for prisoners, besides arrangements to impart them various technical skills.

Also, steps have also been taken to impart religious education to the prisoners. It was also stated that the Peshawar prison is the only jail where arrangements have been made for holding online court proceedings for inmates through a video link. The minister went round various sections of the prison and expressed satisfaction with steps being taken for the facilitation of prisoners.

He also directed the jail administration to educate and improve the capacity of prisoners, enabling them to become productive citizens after their release.