AGM winning run comes to end

KARACHI: Ashraf Sugar Mills on Thursday broke the undefeated run of Asia Ghee Mills when they downed them 2-1 in their Group C outing of the PFF National Challenge Cup at Bahawalpur.

Asia Ghee Mills have already qualified for the knock-out stage. Despite the loss they stand at their group summit with 12 points which they secured through their four successive wins.

Umair Ashraf played a key role in Ashraf Sugar Mills' win with a double, scoring in the 12th and 78th minutes. Mohammad Hassan Junior netted the only goal for Asia Ghee Mills at the stroke of half time.

The win took Ashraf Sugar Mills to seven points with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, in a Group E outing, at the SA Gardens Football Ground in Lahore, SA Gardens held Higher Education Commission (HEC) to a 2-2 draw. Murtaza Hussain put SA Gardens ahead in the sixth minute. Mohammad Waqas brought parity for HEC in the 38th minute. Tauqeer Hussain once again put SA Gardens on the front foot with 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute. Rehman Bola, however, did a fine job for HEC to level the score again in the 53rd minute. The single point stretched SA Gardens’s tally to nine points while HEC moved to seven points.

In a Group B show, at the Ayub Stadium, Quetta, Nimso Hazara defeated Milo Shaheed Quetta 1-0 with Ali Reza scoring the winner in the 43rd minute.

Nimso moved to nine points and are at the summit.