SC seeks record of 2005 earthquake funds from Erra

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra) to submit complete details of the funds received and spent on the reconstruction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts after the earthquake 2005.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case on reconstruction of quake-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The court also summoned the chief secretary and secretary relief work Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in-person on the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, an Erra director told the court that Rs205 billion were spent on the rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in Mansehera and Balakot.

At this, Justice Ahsen asked about audit of the spending and directed the official to submit the audit report of the Auditor General for Pakistan (AGP).

The judge observed that the inhabitants of affected areas were promised the New Balakot City and added that huge funds were provided for it. The judge said the court should be informed as to where the funds were spent.

The court directed Erra to submit a comprehensive report mentioning complete record of funds received domestically and internationally, its utilisation, remaining funds and its custodian.

The court also directed the KP chief secretary to file a separate report on the funds meant for rehabilitation of quake-hit areas and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.