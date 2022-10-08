Girl lost in 2005 earthquake reunites with family after 17 years

HATTIAN BALA: In what could be said a miracle, a girl from Azad Kashmir, who went missing after the deadly earthquake in 2005, reunited with her family after 17 years.
Sania, who hails from Hattian Bala in Azad Kashmir, was seven years old when she was separated from her family on October 8, 2005.
The devastating earthquake left nearly 100,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless, besides destroying basic infrastructure.
The earthquake left a trail of death and destruction, primarily in Azad Kashmir and the Hazara division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The quake, measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, dislocated over 3.5 million people.
Sania was given up for adoption by someone who thought that she was an orphan. A couple in Karachi, who did not have any children, adopted her.
She was raised by them and then later got married. Sania, along with her husband and three kids, decided to find her hometown and family after 17 years.
"I remembered a little about where I used to live. When I got off the wagon, I got confused about the paths because a lot has changed now in the city and there are many houses here now," said Sania said while speaking with Geo News.
Sania's mother expressed her happiness over seeing her daughter after so long. "Thanks to Allah, I found my daughter after 17 years. We had no hope left on if she was alive or had disappeared," she said.
PML-N vice president says Khan blamed others of horse-trading, but turns out to be involved in the act himself
It is former premier's second audio leak in the same day
Khan says that since government was "facing defeat" at every front, it was leaking "fake" audios
High-level cyber security protocols will be implemented at PM House after series of audio leaks, says Rana Sanaullah
In the video, police officer is heard telling citizen to "bark like a dog"
Khan also termed horse-trading "shirk" while referring to his lawmakers who switched sides ahead of the vote on the...