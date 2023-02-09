Imran challenges banking court decision in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has challenged the Special Judge Banking Court decision of rejecting his request for joining court proceedings through video link due to health conditions, and approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI chairman has filed a petition under Section 435 CrPC 1898 read with Section 561-A for setting aside the impugned order dated 31-01-2023 passed by the banking court. After the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Banking Circle had registered a case against the PTI chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.