Hayat Sherpao remembered for services to the poor

CHARSADDA: Paying glowing tributes to late governor of KP, Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday said he always strived to help the poor get their due rights.

He made these remarks while speaking at a gathering in connection with the 48th death anniversary of Hayat Sherpao in his native village in the Charsadda district. Quran Khwani was held for the departed soul. A floral wreath was also placed at his grave.

Sikandar Sherpao said Hayat Sherpao was the first political martyr from the KP, who laid down his life while striving for the rights of the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

The QWP leader said that as usual, the death anniversary of Hayat Sherpao would be marked by holding a gathering at Sherpao village on February 13th where tributes would also be paid to the cops, who embraced martyrdom in the police lines bombing in Peshawar.

He said the gathering would also be dedicated to those who were martyred in acts of subversion in the province. The QWP leader said his party would continue raising its voice for the rights of the oppressed and the poor.

He said the law and order situation in the province was worsening day by day, asking the government to take steps to bring the situation under control.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the people felt insecure in the aftermath of the growing acts of subversion. He added that the Pakhtuns had suffered a lot, asking the government to mitigate their hardships.