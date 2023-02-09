Wards of the world

I find our food and energy shortages to be mind-boggling. Particularly the former, given that we are an agri-based economy.
We ought to be self-sufficient when it comes to our food needs but find ourselves heavily dependent on imports and plagued by misuse. The government should pay special attention to this matter and take the steps needed to ensure we get the food and energy we need.
Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh
Chunian
