Automation system for parking fare stressed

LAHORE: Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to monitor the parking sites with the help of CCTV cameras because the only solution to the problems of Lahore Parking Company was the automated fare collection system.

He was presiding over a meeting of Lahore and Faisalabad Parking Company in Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The secretary said that Lahore Parking Company had to tighten the monitoring mechanism for hundred percent collection.

He said, “A survey should be done immediately to find out how many more parking sites can be established in Lahore and suggestions for the immediate formation of the board of directors of the parking company be submitted too.

The secretary sought a report on the automation system within a week to stop the way of corruption in the company. “Due to manual collection, a large part of the revenue of the parking company is being exposed to corruption and The company is facing losses.” he added.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said parking issues cannot be compromised in a big city like Lahore. He described the performance of Faisalabad Parking Company as satisfactory. Earlier in the briefing, it was told that all the sites of the Faisalabad company were being transferred on the automation system as soon as possible and the company’s revenue targets had also improved since last year.

The CEOs of Faisalabad and Lahore Parking Companies gave briefing on revenue collection and operational working of their companies. Special Secretary Pervez Iqbal and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq were also present on this occasion.