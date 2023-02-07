Toshakhana framing of charges today

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court will take up Toshakhana reference on Tuesday, Feb 7 (today) for indictment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
The reference was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in November last year, praying the court to proceed against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister. The ECP had requested that the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017. It added that as per the record, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108 million.
