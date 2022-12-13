Details of Toshakhana gifts to PM, judges, army chief sought by PAC

A Rs600,000 worth gold-coloured gun. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday has sought details of the gifts presented to prime ministers, top judiciary, and chiefs of the armed forces.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan also sought the record of Toshakhana for the past 10 years while presiding the committee's session in the parliament.

Khan said that the record of gifts given to everyone including judges and bureaucrats should be presented. He asked for gift records of the auditor general and politicians as well, along with prime ministers, chiefs of army staff, and naval chiefs.

In addition to this, the PAC chairman also sought gift records of the supreme court's chief justice, members of the national assemblies, senators, chief ministers and governors as well.

Questions have been raised on ownership and accountability related to Toshakhana gifts received by former heads of state, bureaucrats, politicians, and leading figures within the country's institutions.

A day ago, a district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved the verdict on a plea filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices — which have been categorically denied by the former premier.

The verdict will be announced on December 15 at 2pm.