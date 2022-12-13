Government’s ‘honeymoon’ over: Noor Alam

Noor Alam is seen chairing a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on November 17, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament Noor Alam Khan lashed out at the government during the National Assembly session on Monday saying that the government’s honeymoon period was over now.

He said why the finance minister did not tell the house why oil, sugar and flour were becoming expensive in the country. Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Noor Alam said as the PAC chairman, he had sent many cases of corruption to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). But no progress was being made on any of them. “Are you holding talks about something behind the scenes,” he asked.

He asked why progress was slow on the corruption cases, sent from the PAC forum. “I sent the BRT case, wherein the contractor was black listed. We have sent the cases of the maritime ministry, but progress was very slow on them,” he added.

Noor Alam raised the issue of continuous absence of the finance minister from the National Assembly session. He also raised the issue of price-hike and high tariffs in the country and questioned why the agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were not brought before the Parliament.

He questioned as to why the action was not taken against those who defame and abused the institutions of the country. “What actions they have taken against those who were defaming the institutions of the country,” he asked.

He said he was ready to present the money trail from 1929 and would they also present the details of 300-kanal palace. He said “we are ready for accountability and challenge you to give details of your assets”.

He said “there are many cricketers, but they did not own such Land Cruisers and land. “I challenged NAB to get details of his assets and check whether assets had decreased or increased,” he added.