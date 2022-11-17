Noor Alam Khan chairing a meeting of Public Accounts Committee at the Parliament House Islamabad on June 8, 2022. Photo: Twitter/NA_Committees

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has expressed concern over delays in cases sent to the National Accountability Bureau and directed Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan to speed up progress on BRT Peshawar, Billion Tree Tsunami, Helicopter Scam and Khyber Bank cases.

Though Aftab Sultan did not give any time-frame for completion of investigations as directed by the PAC yet he was hopeful of completion of investigations within six months. The meeting of the PAC was held under Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday in which Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan briefed the committee over the progress on the ongoing investigations in mega corruption cases.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan, while addressing Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan, said that some inquiries were sent to him by the committee while some were pending before Sultan’s joining, all of them have been delayed. Noor Alam said the committee has sent BRT Peshawar, Billion Tree Tsunami, Helicopter Case and Khyber Bank cases and also corruption cases in the SDGs programme to NAB. Aftab Sultan told the committee that BRT Peshawar and Malam Jabba were old cases and had been closed down but were reopened as per directives of the PAC. “I cannot give time for completion of the inquiries but all efforts will be made to finalise these cases in six months,” he told the committee.

The NAB chairman told the committee that the NAB has finalised the helicopter case in which some civil servants, politicians and journalists used the helicopter and had asked the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to collect money from those who used the helicopter.

He told the committee that a letter has been written to the State Bank of Pakistan on the Bank of Khyber. “If their reply comes, then we will proceed further,” he said. The Auditor General of Pakistan told the committee that the Bank of Khyber has refused to respond to corruption allegations.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan remarked that the Auditor General and common man also have the right to get details. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan remarked that nowhere in the Supreme Court’s decision had NAB been stopped from investigating the BRT. “Someone from within NAB misguided you as chairman NAB,” he said.

He said if the officers within the NAB try to save anyone, then he should stop him. “The cases will happen anywhere, whether in Sindh or Balochistan, we will ask for action,” he said. He said now they will give him the cases of other departments, including KPT. The chairman PAC said he was here as a parliamentarian and held him accountable.

Aftab Sultan said he got a briefing on the case twice and he will try to finalise it soon. He promised logical conclusion of cases saying that NAB will take a decision soon after looking at all the records.

Noor Alam Khan said the committee also wanted an immediate action on NAB cases of other provinces, where a lot of progress has already been made.Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Aftab Sultan has denied any pressure regarding mega corruption cases on the bureau.

Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan avoided replying to reporters’ questions after the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee regarding the mega corruption cases, including those against the PTI leaders. “I will speak only about myself,” he said while responding to questions.

When asked about the NAB Amendment Act, Aftab Sultan said the National Accountability Act was passed by the Parliament and he will not talk about it. Asked about the hearing of the case about NAB amendments in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said the Supreme Court has to decide on the amendments in the NAB Ordinance and he cannot say anything about it. When asked that questions have been raised about NAB officers, the Chairman NAB responded “InshaAllah no more questions will be raised on NAB officers, give some time, Inshallah things will be improved.”