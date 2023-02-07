China to be asked to reduce cost of ML 1 railway project: Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan planned to speak with China to reduce the cost of its mega railways project ( ML 1) by 40pc since it couldn’t afford such a huge loan, said Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique here on Monday.

The two nations had agreed to upgrade the 1,163-mile track from Karachi to Peshawar in November. “How will we repay such a big loan,” Saad said while talking to media after an MoU signing ceremony at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore. He said the agreement with Chinese companies was based on the revenue sharing formula. The Sibi-Harnai track is being completed. There are issues with payments of salaries and discussions were going on with the Finance Ministry. The issue would be resolved soon. The minister said RABTA App was a top solution to all travel needs where passengers could reserve hotel rooms, taxies and food during travelling.