FIR against police officials torturing elderly woman registered

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Monday registered an FIR against a sub-inspector and others for abusing and torturing a begging woman.

A video, showing Sub Inspector Ali Muhammad Mahar, surfaced on the social media, in which he could be seen abusing and torturing an elderly woman and removing her veil (burqa).Sukkur DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani took notice of the incident and ordered the C-Section Sukkur Police to register an FIR against Sub Inspector Ali Muhammad Mahar and arrest him.

The police registered a case against Sub Inspector Ali Muhammad Mahar and nine other policemen involved in abusing the elderly woman.However, till the filling of this report, the sub inspector and other policemen could not be arrested, but they were suspended by the Sukkur SSP.