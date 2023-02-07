Elahi’s principal secy Bhatti arrested from Sindh

LAHORE: Former principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been arrested in Matiari, Sindh.

Bhatti, a close confidant of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, was arrested by SSP Hyderabad from the area of Matiari while he was on the way to court to receive an interim bail. This is the second major arrest of a member pertaining to the Pervaiz Elahi camp. Before him, Amir Saeed Raan, legal advisor of Elahi, was taken into custody.

Condemning the arrests, Elahi said these series of police actions were totally unlawful and urged the Sindh chief minister to take notice of it. He said arresting someone from the land of a different province would convey a very wrong message.He added it was the right of every citizen to seek bail from court.