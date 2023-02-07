QWP says alliance with PMLN likely

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister and Qaumi Watan Party leader Abrar Hussain Tanoli on Monday said that modalities were being finalised for an electoral alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

“The PMLN leadership held talks with me and invited me to enter into an electrical alliance ditching our rival party’s lawmakers who sold posts and received money for postings and transfers before dissolving the provincial assembly,” he said while speaking at a public gathering in Oghi.

“Our alliance has been finalised and we would secure maximum seats in elections being held in the province after the PTI chief minister dissolved the assembly,” he said.Tanoli claimed that the PMLN would also support him on PK-36 as they wanted to defeat the nominees from the party, which plunged the country into economic turmoil.

The former provincial minister said that if people voted for their alliance, they would also give the Tanawal the status of a settled district.

“We have been striving for the creation of the Tanawal district for a long and if we came into power, would make this longstanding dream of people come true,” he said.The chairmen of various village and neighbourhood councils also addressed the gathering and assured the newly formed electrical alliance of their support in the coming elections.