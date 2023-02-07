Tributes paid to late Latif Afridi

BARA: Pakhtun Students Federation, Khyber district, organised a condolence reference in memory of the senior lawyer late Abdul Latif Afridi at Bara Press Club here on Monday.Abdul Latif Afridi was assassinated recently in the barrrom of the Peshawar High Court. He haild from the Khyber tribal district.

Former federal minister Malik Waris Khan, Bara Siyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi, Awami National Party (ANP) vice president for Khyber Sherin Afridi, Khyber Union general secretary Zahidullah Afridi, ANP Khyber district general secretary Sadique Chiragh, senior advocate Danish Afridi, Abdul Wahid, PSF office-bearers and others were spoke on the occasion.

The speakers shed light on the life of the late Abdul Latif Afridi and said that the Pakhtuns had lost a great personality.“For the first time, Abdul Latif had been elected as MNA when he launched struggle before the 1997 elections to ensure the right to vote for tribal people in the erstwhile Fata,” said one speaker.

The speakers said that he was always ready to render any sacrifice for democracy to resist dictatorship.They said that during late Pervez Musharraf’s dictatorial rule, he laid down on the road in front of an armored personnel carrier and got both his legs fractured by not caring about his life, but he did not bow to the dictatorship.

The speakers paid him rich tributes and said he served the humanity and raised the issue of the missing persons in the courts. Later, the participants offered collective prayer for his soul.