Nationalist parties join hands for KP peace

PESHAWAR: Pashtoon Qaumi Ittehad, an amalgamation of Pashtoon nationalist parties, on Monday announced to hold a grand Amn Olasi Pasoon on the Kabal ground in Swat on February 25.

Representatives of Awami National Party (ANP) and other component parties of the Ittehad met at Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar where they carved out a strategy for a lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Briefing the media after the day-long consultation, provincial general secretary of the ANP and convener for Pashtoon Qaumi Ittehad, Sardar Hussain Babak, said the Ittehad would hold rallies and peace marches across the province for permanent peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was flanked by members of Core Committee of the Ittehad on the occasion.Sardar Babak said the first public gathering in the name of Amn Olasi Pasoon would be held on the Kabal ground in Swat on February 25 where representatives of component parties, civil society members and other social, literary and political figures would be invited.

He said that Pakhtun Peace Seminar would also be held under the banner of Pashtoon Qaumi Itthad in the near future where Pashtoon intelligentsia, peace activists. People from all walk of life would be invited to the event.

The ANP leader said that the Ittehad would also organize Olasi Pasoon (peace rallies) in the Peshawar Valley, southern districts and merged districts of the province in phases.The Core Committee members of the Ittehad decided that the convener for the Ittehad would be nominated from the component parties on the rotational basis. In the first phase, the ANP would hold the convenorship for a specific time.