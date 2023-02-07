IGT&E visits NUST

Islamabad: Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, HI(M), Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army, visited the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).
Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, rector NUST, received the guest. New initiatives, high-impact R&D projects and future plans of NUST came under discussion during the one-on-one meeting.
Afterwards, IGT&E attended a comprehensive briefing on the functioning and accelerated transdisciplinary growth of NUST over the years. He commended NUST for having made monumental strides forward in the realms of tertiary education and cutting-edge research, and undertaking several trailblazing initiatives, such as the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) to stimulate economic growth through innovative technologies and solutions. Later, the guest visited NSTP and School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences (SINES).
