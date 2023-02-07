Croatia into Davis Cup Finals as South Korea celebrate

PARIS: Two-time champions Croatia reached the Davis Cup Finals on Sunday where they were joined by unheralded South Korea and Finland.
Croatia, the champions in 2005 and 2018, were 2-0 up on Austria in their qualifier in Rijeka overnight. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler then upset doubles specialists Nikola Mektic and Ivan Dodig 6-3, 7-6 (13/11) to keep Austria in the tie.
However, world number 23 Borna Coric won his second singles rubber, seeing off former US Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 as Croatia joined the 16-nation group stage of the finals in September.
“I was pretty nervous,” said Coric. “But I came out on court and I was playing great tennis today.” In arguably the performance of the qualifying round, South Korea overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Belgium 3-2 in Seoul.
Hong Seong-chan, ranked 237 in the world, clinched the deciding point with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) win over Zizou Bergs, ranked 122 places higher. “The players made history as a team. It’s a dream to advance to the finals for two consecutive years,” said South Korea captain Park Seung-kyu.
Nam Ji-sung and Song Ming-kyu started the South Korean fightback with a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) doubles win against Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.
