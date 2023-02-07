Everyday poison

Plastic pollution has emerged as a serious problem in Pakistan and all over the world. People use plastic bags, bottles and plates and throw them outside without thinking about its disastrous effects on the environment.

Improper disposal of plastic waste is among the leading causes of soil and water degradation and is a threat to all plant and animal life. We need to make a greater effort to recycle plastic items and avoid purchasing plastic items unless absolutely necessary.

Syeda Dua-e-Zahra

Kasur