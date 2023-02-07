Everyday poison

Plastic pollution has emerged as a serious problem in Pakistan and all over the world. People use plastic bags, bottles and plates and throw them outside without thinking about its disastrous effects on the environment.
Improper disposal of plastic waste is among the leading causes of soil and water degradation and is a threat to all plant and animal life. We need to make a greater effort to recycle plastic items and avoid purchasing plastic items unless absolutely necessary.
Syeda Dua-e-Zahra
Kasur
Every government that comes to power in Pakistan has the habit of using the state apparatus to go after its political...
The sexual assault incidents in F9 park, Islamabad and Vehari are terrifying to the core. The rise of such incidents...
The misdeeds of persons in power and authority have sapped the soul of the nation. The ruling elites have departed...
It is the duty of our official international representatives, as the global faces of our country, to be very careful...
Most of the Pakistani population lives in underserved rural areas where there is a lack of medical personnel, sparse...
I would like to ask why it is always the IMF that is the answer to our economic problems? If there are fiscal issues,...
Comments