KSA launches relief programme for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia that has been at the forefront for aiding the calamity-hit Pakistan on Sunday announced yet another gigantic relief programme for the flood victims under the auspices of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

It has started a project to provide shelter materials to the most vulnerable and flood-affected families. The launching ceremony of the project was attended by Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Pakistan, Lt. Gen Inam Haider Malik, head of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other officials at Saudi Arabia’s embassy.

Under the project, 15,000 bags weighing 190 tonnes and containing basic shelter materials will be distributed among the flood victims of eight affected areas. Some 175,000 people or 15,000 families will benefit from the aid.

Ambassador Al-Malki said the project was being implemented on the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and in continuation of the support provided by the Kingdom to Pakistan since the start of flood disaster last year.

The envoy reminded that the distribution of aid showed keenness of the Saudi leadership to stand with the Pakistani people in times of crisis.

Meanwhile, NDMA head General Malik thanked the Saudi leadership and the government for humanitarian assistance, adding that the aid would help the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas.