Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect western/upper parts of the country may persist in upper parts till Monday (today). They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while cloudy/ very cold in upper areas of the country. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm/snow was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C, while in Lahore, it was 9.6°C and maximum was 26.2°C.