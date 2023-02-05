Seminar on haemophilia held

Islamabad : Pakistan Sweet Home held a seminar on haemophilia awareness which was attended by haemophilia-affected children and their parents, along with members of the Haemophilia Welfare Society and other healthcare professionals.
During the ceremony, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamarud Khan emphasized the bravery and courage of children living with haemophilia. He also pledged to continue his work for these children and to ensure a continuous supply of blood through the Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank. The event was also addressed by Colonel (r) Dr. Lubna Zafar, President of the Haemophilia Welfare Society, who highlighted the aim of the society to support children with haemophilia and guide them in their treatment. Other speakers at the event included Dr. Tahira Zafar, Vice President of the Haemophilia Welfare Society, and other healthcare professionals.
