IG promises all possible support to Ghazis

IG Punjab expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers during a meeting with Ghazi M Rizwan of the Punjab Police, who called on him at the Central Police Office on Saturday. Rizwan was seriously injured and disabled due to gunshots during the encounter with dacoits in Sheikhupura.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the brave Ghazis who were injured, crippled or permanently disabled while protecting life & properties of citizens and performing their professional duties are the pride and valuable assets of Police Department. In this regard, all available resources will be utilized to provide the best possible care, medical facilities and financial support to them.

IG Punjab directed that medical package for rehabilitation and treatment of partly and fully disabled Ghazis during field duty operations should also be improved and provision of artificial limbs, electric wheelchairs and beds, medicines and services of expert physiotherapists should also be provided, while all possible measures will be ensured for the rehabilitation of the injured and the disabled Ghazis in the country and abroad. On the instructions of IG Punjab, Additional IG Welfare and Finance has prepared a new package for the financial support of police Ghazis, according to which Ghazis injured in various operations during duty will get 2.5 million instead of 1 million, while it has been decided to give one crore rupees as financial assistance to Ghazis who are totally disabled and confined to bed. It has been decided to make the post of permanently disabled personnel a special post on the pattern of martyred personnel. With this initiative, the police will not only be able to give salary to the police Ghazis till retirement but also new recruits will be able to replace them on their seats. Additional IG Welfare and Finance has sent recommendations for increasing the financial assistance of Ghazis to IG Punjab for approval. DIG Ahsan Younas and SSP Faisal Shahzad and other officers were also present on this occasion.