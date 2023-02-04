CDA takes 13 suites back from ex-PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) got possession of 13 suites at the Parliamentary Lodges from former PTI MNAs on Friday.

CDA officers, accompanied by Magistrate City Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, carried out an operation to take possession of the suites allotted to MNAs who have been de-seated after acceptance of their resignations by the NA speaker.

The CDA sources said locks of five suites belonging to Farrukh Habib, Zahoor Qureshi, Shahid Khattak, Shabbir Haider Zaidi and Shandana Gulzar were broken while eight others voluntarily vacated their residences.

It may be pointed out here that the CDA in the last week of January had issued notices to former PTI MNAs to vacate their suites as they were no more members of the National Assembly. In the notices issued on January 24, the ex-MNAs were asked to hand over possession of the suites to the Office of Director Parliament Lodges within seven days. A CDA official said the operation to get possession of all suites from former MNAs would continue on Monday.