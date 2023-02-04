Additional AG KP quits

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Advocate General Shumayl Aziz quit his post on Friday to protest the removal of Advocate General Shumail Butt from the office by the caretaker setup.
He sent his resignation letter to Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan wherein he said that he was leaving the post as he felt that the removal of the AG from the office was illegal and unfair.
Shumayl Aziz alleged that the caretaker government had acted in a partisan, biased manner and overstepped its remit as enshrined in S. 230 of the Election Act 2017 as well as the latest judgment of the Supreme Court.
He said in the resignation letter that a caretaker government was empowered only to carry out day-to-day affairs of the State with the help of available machinery, resources and manpower, adding he cannot be part of a system. It may be mentioned here that advocate and additional advocate generals were appointe
