JI raises Kashmir issue with European diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj-ul-Haq discussed the Kashmir issue with diplomats of different countries at a seminar here on Friday.

Titled “Kashmir: Knocking at World’s Conscience”, the seminar was organized by the JI foreign affairs department and attended by the diplomats of Norway, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Germany, Kirgizstan, Afghanistan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

The sitting was held after JI’s efforts to raise at the international level the human rights abuses by Indian forces in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The JI Emir has also hosted a reception in honour of the Kashmiri leadership at Mansoorah a couple of days ago where he vowed that the JI would continue moral support to the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

At the seminar, JI also appealed to the nation to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with zeal and commitment. Talking to the diplomats, he said Kashmir was a flashpoint for nuclear war and the settlement of the dispute was necessary to establish peace in the region. He said the Kashmir issue must be settled according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions which granted them the right to self-determination.

He said that peace in Central Asia could not prevail without the settlement of the Kashmir issue. He said the people of IIOJ&K had long been struggling against Indian illegal occupation. He said the Indian government violated the mutual agreements between Pakistan and India and international laws by abrogating the special status of the Kashmir state. Now, he added, New Delhi was bent upon changing the demography of the occupied valley.

Sirajul Haq said the world must take notice of it and put pressure on India to recognize the right to self-determination of Kashmiris. He appealed to the diplomats to convey the message to their concerned countries as it was their moral duty to raise their voices for humanity in trouble. He said Indians had turned the valley into the largest prison in the world. He said the JI would continue its efforts to knock the conscience of the world on the Kashmir issue.