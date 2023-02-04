Boat tragedy: Last child body recovered from Tanda Dam

KOHAT: The body of the last child, who had drowned in Tanda Dam, was recovered from the reservoir, here on Friday.
Last Sunday around 57 seminary students had drowned in Tanda Dam when their boat capsized in the reservoir. They had come to Tanda Dam for a picnic when the tragedy struck.
Efforts were launched afterwards to retrieve the bodies of the victims.
The child was identified as Hamza. His body was taken to the district headquarters hospital by the Rescue 1122 officials and was handed over to the family afterwards.
