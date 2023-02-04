LWMC officials asked to ensure 100pc presence in field

LAHORE:Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed Friday instructed the officers of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to make the city clean by ensuring their 100 percent attendance at the field.

Reviewing garbage dumping process at Lakho Der and visiting different areas of the city early in the morning along with Special Secretary LG Pervez Iqbal, CEO LWMC Ali Annan, Dr Irshad said "Lahore city is our heart and making it clean and beautiful is our priority."

He said cleanliness is part of our faith, so Operation Wing staff should take all possible measures to create a clean environment for citizens. He said after taking guidance from the Forestry Department acasia, berry and neem plants should be planted under the cover of these two dumping sites.

About temporary collection points in Shadman, he directed the LWMC to improve fencing and ensure complete cleanliness around the points. Dr Irshad Ahmed appealed to citizens that this was their city and their cooperation was very important for sanitation. "So avoid throwing garbage in places. I will visit other cities to review the performance of the workers.

Seminar: The University of Okara (UO) security department in collaboration with the Rescue 1122 officials organised a seminar on fire safety and disaster management.

The security personnel and administrative staff attended the event and received important information and training on how to handle emergencies. According to UO Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Rashid "Safety is a top priority at the University of Okara and we want to make sure that everyone on campus is prepared for any type of emergency." He added that this seminar was an important step in ensuring that all members of the university community were equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to respond in the event of a fire or other disaster.

The seminar was led by the Security Officer, Nobahar Khan, who emphasised the importance of fire drills and evacuation plans in the event of a fire. "It's critical that everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire or other emergency," said Khan. During the seminar, the participants learned about fire safety equipment, evacuation procedures and emergency response protocol.