Shehzad Elahi appointed Attorney General

An undated photograph of the newly appointed AGP Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi. — Facebook/Shehzad Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday appointed Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

He was appointed the new AGP after Ashtar Ausaf stepped down from the post last year, and Mansoor Usman Awan declined to accept the post.

President Alvi approved the appointment in accordance with Article 100 of the Constitution and Rules of Business.

The Ministry of Law and Justice also issued a notification for this appointment which said the President is pleased to appoint Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as Attorney General with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect.

Shehzad Elahi, the grandson of former Pakistan President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry, was known for dealing in corporate law at the prestigious law firm Cornelius, Lane, and Mufti; he also holds expertise in commercial, corporate, and constitutional litigation.