Friday February 03, 2023
National

PPP forms board for bypolls

By Our Correspondent
February 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has constitutes it parliamentary board for by-elections on National Assembly seats. The board comprises PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Nayyer Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmud, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Ali Shah Bacha, Mir Changaiz Jamali and Faisal Karim Kundi.

