PM reiterates overwhelming support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating the resolve to continue Pakistan’s overwhelming support to the right of brothers and sisters of Kashmiris suffering from brutal acts of Indian authorities, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz has directed all the departments to harmonise their activities for effective observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The prime minister on Thursday presided over a meeting which was held to finalise arrangements for the Kashmir Solidarity Day. He said that the voice of people of Kashmir would reach all over the world, saying that Pakistan nation would not rest till a solution based on justice to the Kashmir issue is reached. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif observed that the India which have been illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir for the last 75 years, pushed them against the wall after August 5, 2019 action.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Aminul Haq, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi attended the meeting. Representatives of federal ministries, provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the meeting on preparations made for observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. It was informed that rallies, walks, painting exhibitions and other events would be organised to mark the day.