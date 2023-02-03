GTR to sponsor Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: GTR Tyre will sponsor Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 8th.
“This partnership will reflect the unique journey of both the team and the company,” Chief Executive GTR Hussain Kuli Khan said in a statement.
He added that GTR has been the partner of many young achievers and this partnership is to create the same winning spirit for Peshawar Zalmi.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board managing committee plans to hire former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat as a bowling...
Karachi: Wolf Pack Club were crowned champions of the COMBAXX Karachi Power-lifting Championship here at the Beach...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at...
KIMBERLEY: Dawid Malan and captain Jos Buttler hit centuries to set up a 59-run win for England in the third and final...
KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan are top seeds in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championships that is...
JEDDAH: British Open champion and LIV Golf rebel Cameron Smith has claimed that the world golf rankings are becoming...
Comments