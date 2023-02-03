 
close
Friday February 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

GTR to sponsor Peshawar Zalmi

By Our Correspondent
February 03, 2023

KARACHI: GTR Tyre will sponsor Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 8th.

“This partnership will reflect the unique journey of both the team and the company,” Chief Executive GTR Hussain Kuli Khan said in a statement.

He added that GTR has been the partner of many young achievers and this partnership is to create the same winning spirit for Peshawar Zalmi.

Comments