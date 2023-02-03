POF record first win in Challenge Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) notched their maiden win when they downed Muslim Hands 1-0 in their Group F clash of the PFF National Challenge Cup 2023 in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Zain-ul-Aabdeen scored the winner for POF in the second half.

This was the third straight loss for Muslim Hands, a Nottingham-based NGO being coached by Pakistan's senior coach Mohammad Rasheed.

Meanwhile, in a Group E show in Lahore, SA Gardens held Higher Education Commission (HEC) to a goalless draw.

Both sides played tough football but failed to capitalise on the opportunities.

In a Group D show in Faisalabad, Otto Cranes crushed Klash Mills 3-0 with Haider striking a double. He was joined on the scoresheet by Hasnain. Nimso defeated Milo 1-0 in their Group B outing with Ali Reza scoring the winner at the Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

In a Group C match, at the Gulzar Sadiq Stadium in Bahawalpur, Ashraf Sugar Mills overpowered Hussain Textiles 2-0 with Nasir and Kashif scoring one goal apiece. Kashif scored on a penalty.

In a Group G encounter, at Tehmas Khan Stadium, Peshawar, WSTC defeated BHCC 2-1. Zahid and Rizwan scored for the winners while Riaz netted the only goal for BHCC.

The 26-team event is being held on home and away basis. The top two teams from each group and two best third-placed sides will progress to the pre-quarter-finals. The knock-out phase will be held in May.