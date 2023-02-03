Sharjeel calls Imran ‘biggest liar’ for levelling baseless allegations against Zardari

Reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s speech, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Khan is the biggest liar in not only Pakistan but also the world.

A statement issued on Thursday quoted Memon as lamenting that the PTI chief had once again levelled baseless and fabricated allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari. The information minister said that during his speech Khan had given reference of the Holy Quran, adding that one should avoid giving such references of a religious nature in politics.

“As he has already given reference of the Holy Quran, he should hold the Holy Quran in one hand and inform the public about the people who supported him in winning the 2018 general elections.”

Memon said that similarly, Khan should also tell the people about the method used to cause the breakdown of the result transmission system in the 2018 polls. Khan should tell the masses who were the facilitators that he had met in their offices, added the minister.

Likewise, he continued, Khan should also reveal the identities of the people who had helped the leaders of other political parties in joining the PTI. Memon said the PTI chief should disclose how much money was spent on bringing planeloads of independent legislators for joining the PTI.

Similarly, he added, Khan should tell how much corrupt money his wife had received from Farah Gogi. The information minister urged Khan to speak the truth about his earnings through the sale and purchase of the precious Toshakhana gifts.

“Imran Khan should tell us how many times he had met former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, and what were the personal benefits he had received on the basis of his ties with the former chief justice.”

Memon said Khan should tell where he had kept the money pertaining to his party’s foreign funding. He asked Khan to declare the sources of income of his sister Aleema Khan that were used for purchasing precious properties. He also asked Khan to tell people how many children he had.