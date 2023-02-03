Surging terrorism

The law-enforcement agencies are seemingly unable to cope with the surge in terrorism. While political and economic stability are necessary, counterterrorism is no less important for our development and independence.
The government must act fast to boost our counter-terrorism capabilities. We need a transparent and intelligence-based crackdown against the militants.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
