51 students, sailor killed in Kohat boat tragedy

KOHAT: A senior official on Wednesday said that a total of 51 students and the sailor had been killed in the boat capsize tragedy in Tanda Dam.

Talking to reporters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash said that 56 students of Madrasa Jamiatul Arabiatul Islamia and the sailor were on board when the boat overturned in the deep water of Tanda Lake.

He said that five students were rescued in the operation launched by the Rescue 1122, police and army while 51 bodies had been fished out from the dam during the past three days.

He said that a search operation for the one missing child was still going on.

The CS said that Kohat and Peshawar incidents were heart wrenching and people from all walks of life should make joint efforts to avert such tragedies.

On the first day, 11 students had died after drowning while the remaining

had gone missing when a boat carrying over 57 children of Madrassa Jamia Tul Arabia Al Islamia, located in Mirbashkhel area, capsized in Tanda Dam in Kohat on Sunday last.