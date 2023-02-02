51 students, sailor killed in Kohat boat tragedy

KOHAT: A senior official on Wednesday said that a total of 51 students and the sailor had been killed in the boat capsize tragedy in Tanda Dam.
Talking to reporters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash said that 56 students of Madrasa Jamiatul Arabiatul Islamia and the sailor were on board when the boat overturned in the deep water of Tanda Lake.
He said that five students were rescued in the operation launched by the Rescue 1122, police and army while 51 bodies had been fished out from the dam during the past three days.
He said that a search operation for the one missing child was still going on.
The CS said that Kohat and Peshawar incidents were heart wrenching and people from all walks of life should make joint efforts to avert such tragedies.
On the first day, 11 students had died after drowning while the remaining
had gone missing when a boat carrying over 57 children of Madrassa Jamia Tul Arabia Al Islamia, located in Mirbashkhel area, capsized in Tanda Dam in Kohat on Sunday last.
PESHAWAR: Islamia College University beat Government College Peshawar in the final of the Board of Intermediate and...
MANSEHRA: The district administration has launched an educational uplifting programme to enhance the existing literacy...
MANSEHRA: Clerical staff of different public sector departments on Wednesday observed a complete pen-down strike...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PMLN Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has resigned from the party...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon on Wednesday inaugurated the Smart...
PESHAWAR: Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to launch a massive enrolment drive...
Comments