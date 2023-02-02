Four Peshawar police officers transferred

PESHAWAR: Four senior police officers were transferred and posted on Wednesday night. The acting head of the Counter Terrorism Department SSP Javed Iqbal was transferred as SSP Special Branch while Sohail Khalid was posted SSP CTD. Also, Zahid Marwat was posted District Police Officer Charsadda while Asif Gohar was placed at the disposal of DIG Special Branch. These are the first transfers and postings in the force after the Police Lines blast.
LAHORE: PMLQ President Ch Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to help him in...
LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi on Wednesday condemned the arrest of PMLQ’s legal...
ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said Imran Khan has to answer the...
ISLAMABAD: The Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee on Wednesday reviewed the progress made on the ADR laws and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry have submitted...
KARACHI: Some 437 female police officers of the Sindh Police have been trained in different ‘capacity building...
Comments