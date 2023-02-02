Four Peshawar police officers transferred

PESHAWAR: Four senior police officers were transferred and posted on Wednesday night. The acting head of the Counter Terrorism Department SSP Javed Iqbal was transferred as SSP Special Branch while Sohail Khalid was posted SSP CTD. Also, Zahid Marwat was posted District Police Officer Charsadda while Asif Gohar was placed at the disposal of DIG Special Branch. These are the first transfers and postings in the force after the Police Lines blast.