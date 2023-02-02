Elahi condemns arrest of PMLQ legal adviser

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi on Wednesday condemned the arrest of PMLQ’s legal advisor Amir Saeed Rawn by the FIA.
“Today our party’s legal advisor Amir Saeed Rawn was abducted by the FIA when he was returning home from my residence,” he said. Parvaiz Elahi said that the caretaker government should refrain from such tactics. “I don’t know what agenda this caretaker government has come up with. Our close associates are being targeted and picked up.” He said if the caretaker government cannot control law and order, it should go home.
