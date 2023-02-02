Woman hit to death

LAHORE: A woman died after being hit by a speeding bike in Karim Block Iqbal Town on Wednesday. The victim's 4-year-old son and the motorcyclist were also seriously injured. The victim identified as Hafza Waqas, 25, was going to school to drop her 4-year-old son Ahmed when a rashly-driven bike hit her while crossing the road.

As a result, she died on the spot while her son and the motorcyclist were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital. Police said that the condition of the 4-year-old child Ahmed was critical due to head injury.