GFS annual awards ceremony organised

AdPulse recently organised a Grand GFS – Annual Awards Ceremony 2022-23 -- to appreciate the significant and outstanding contribution of the employees towards tremendous growth and betterment of the organisation, said a press release.

The grand, colorful event was attended by the consulates general of Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman, and the UAE, delegations of Italy and Turkey, Altaf Tai, Hasnain Pardesi, Farooq Sattar, dignitaries from different walks of life and media representatives.

The key holder of the holy Kaaba, Saleh Bin Taha Al-Shaibi especially came to grace the occasion. Chief Executive Officer GFS Irfan Wahid, Managing Director GFS Mansoor Wahid and Director Sales and Marketing Mohsin Wahid were also present on the occasion. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori was the chief guest.

Renowned singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga enthralled the audience with his melodious numbers. Raqs-e-Rumi was also performed and highly appreciated by the audience. The event was conducted by Sana Fakhar and A.K. Memon. Other famous figures were Nida Yasir, Rafia Rafiq, Faisal Aziz Khan, Ramsha Kanwal, Rida Saifee and Bushra Haq.