PESHAWAR: Sardar Faisal Jan, son of Wing Commander (retired) Ahmed Shah Jan, passed away on Tuesday.
His funeral prayer was offered the same day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. Rasm-e-Qul will be offered on Thursday at 12 afternoon at the family residence — 3 Khalid Road, Peshawar Cantt.
