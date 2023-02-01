Caretaking nicely

The caretaker Punjab CM’s decision, according to reports, to suspend the operations of four offices under the use of the CM in a bid to reduce the government’s expenditure is a welcome step. Regrettably, the culture of lavish spending is common not only in elite public offices but in Pakistani society as a whole.

This appetite for ostentation is one of the major reasons behind the economic calamity. Hopefully, the administrations of the other provinces will follow caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi’s lead.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore