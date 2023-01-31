Polls must within 90 days of assembly dissolution: LHC

LAHORE: Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) said Monday elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

Justice Jawad Hassan observed this as he heard a petition filed by PTI

Secretary General Asad Umar, seeking direction from the authorities concerned regarding the announcement of the election date for the Punjab Assembly.

PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar requested the court to direct Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to announce the election date. Justice Jawad Hassan agreed on the time frame prescribed for holding the election but said that “the question is who is announcing them”, and directed the PTI to include the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as a party to the case.

The PTI lawyer stated the ECP had written to the governor who is yet to respond. “On this issue, the ECP also stands with us,” he said. Calling the governor’s lawyer to the rostrum, the court inquired what his stance was over the delay; however, the lawyer requested the court time to prepare his case.

Irked by the counsel’s response, the judge remarked that the respondent did not appear to be taking the matter seriously. Justice Jawad issued notices to Governor Punjab and the ECP seeking their responses by February 3.